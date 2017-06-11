Here are the five things we learned from Ghana's thumping win over Ethiopia.

1. RAPHAEL DWAMENA WRITES HIS NAME IN GHANA

Raphael Dwamena is one of the few players left out ahead of the AFCON 2017 in Gabon despite scoring for fun at his club Austria Lustenau during that period. It was his first ever national team call up by Israeli gaffer Avram Grant.

Before Sunday's game against Ethiopia, the FC Zurich striker had not played for Ghana at any level not to talk of scoring but he was given a debut by Kwesi Appiah. He partnered skipper Asamoah Gyan upfront.

The 21 year old had delightful debut when he netted Ghana's fourth goal in the 48th minute. He added a personal second and a fifth for the Black Stars twelve minutes later.

Raphael will have his name go into the history books of Ghana as one of the few players to score one or more goals on their international debut.

2. MUCH MORE IMPORTANT GAME TO KWESI APPIAH

A win over Ethiopia on Sunday was extremely keen and much more important to Kwesi Appiah as he begins his second reign as the head coach of the Black Stars even though many fans welcomed his appointment.

Anything less than a win could have been a bad omen going forward. The win also meant Kwesi Appiah has never lost in any of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers he was in charge as the head coach.

The former Ghana captain guided his side to a convincing 5-0 thrashing of the Ethiopians to open an excellent account in the AFCON 2019 qualifying campaign.

3. RICHARD OFORI MAKES STATEMENT FOR HIMSELF

Heading into the fixture this weekend, it was unclear as to who emerges as the number one of the Black Stars since Adam Larsen Kwarasey couldn't honour his invitation.

Two other home based goalkeepers Felix Annan and Joseph Addo were competing with the Wa All Stars shot stopper following their exploits in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Richard, haven kept at the AFCON 2017 in Gabon was given the nod to start for Ghana, the second time since earning call ups to the national team.

Even though Ghana had an easy game, a clean sheet for the young goalkeeper is very key if he is to maintain his position. He made a spectacular save in the dying embers coupled with other significant ones in the match to keep the score at 5-0.

4. ASAMOAH GYAN HITS FIFTY AS ALL TIME TOP SCORER

Already known to be the all time top scorer of Ghana, captain Asamoah Gyan stretched his goal scoring record to fifty. The only person to achieve that as a Black Stars player.

The Al Ahli Dubai striker needed only ten minutes into the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia to set record becoming the 57th player to score fifty or more for a national team Worldwide.

The 31 year old reached this far in fourteen years since scoring on his debut in November, 2003.

5. CHRISTIAN ATSU REPLACEMENT IDENTIFIED

Christian Atsu wasn't invited for Africa Cup of Nations qualifier following a surgery he undergone just after the English Championship season but his absence was never felt on Sunday.

Kwesi Appiah handed a maiden debut to Thomas Agyepong who on the day made everything look like Ghana had Christian Atsu playing on the day.

The Manchester City winger on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda assisted the first goal for the Black Stars with a sumptuous cross. His pace, silky runs, crosses and take ons wowed the cheering fans at the Babayara stadium on Sunday.

By: Nuhu Adams

