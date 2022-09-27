Five things we learnt from the Ghana versus Nicaragua game

The Black Stars of Ghana ended the international break with a narrow victory against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's first half strike separated the two sides in the game played at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco.

Coach Otto Addo named a different side compared to the team that started against Brazil last Friday with the likes of Alidu Seidu and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh starting.

There were five things GHANASoccernet.com observed from the game.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh could be key for Ghana at the World Cup

The SC Freiburg midfielder started and was Ghana's best player on the pitch. Kyereh's ball distributions were immaculate and he was clever with his touches. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's display could provide Otto Addo with the solution to the Thomas Partey conundrum.

Alidu Seidu impresses

Alidu Seidu looks like an ideal alternative for Otto Addo at right-back spot. The versatile Clermont Foot defender had a good game against Nicaragua and looks to be knocking the door for a place in Otto Addo's team for the World Cup. His ability to start an attack was obvious and had no problem dealing with threats from the flanks.

Mohammed Kudus overelaborates

The Ajax star was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet even though he had a goal ruled out as offside. Kudus sometimes played for the gallery and not the team, and that could be a source of worry for the team especially when the game has to be free-flowing.

Otto Addo's late changes did not help

Coach Otto Addo made late substitutions despite it being a friendly. With the team just a goal up after an hour, it was expected that the trainer will ring in some changes. However, he left it late, bring on the likes of Andre Ayew and Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo needs more playing time

Although he came on late, the Bristol City forward nearly scored after drawing a big save from the Nicaragua goalkeeper. The striker showed some awareness and could have added some fire in attack had he been on the pitch earlier.