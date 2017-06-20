Five USA-based players in Ghana squad to face Mexico, USA in friendlies

Five USA-based Ghanaian players are line to feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming double header international friendly games.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has handed call-ups to Harrison Afull, Jonathan Mensah, David Accam, Mohammed Abuu and Kwadwo Poku for the team's double header friendly matches against El Tri of Mexico and the Yankee Boys of USA on 28th June and 1 July 2017 respectively.

Columbus Crew defenders Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were originally part of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah’s 30-man squad that thump the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium two weeks ago.

Toronto FC hitman David Accam and Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed Abu were handed late calls for the Ethiopia game but due to club duties they were excused.

FC Miami forward Kwadwo Poku, meanwhile was drafted into the team after the Ghana FA revealed that they have been implored by English sides West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City not to use Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey respectively in the encounter.

The team will depart from Accra to Houston on Saturday, 24th.

