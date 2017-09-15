FK Austria Wien unite behind Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed despite horror show in hammering by AC Milan

FK Austria Wien have refused to blame Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed despite his horrific performance in their 5-1 hammering by AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The former Ashantigold centre-back endured a hellish and nightmarish time at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna after the Italian giants tore them into pieces.

The Ghanaian has come in for a lot of flak after his shaky performance in defence.

But the club has united behind the Ghanaian despite failing to make a good impression.

"But there are such games, he will learn from it, we will build him," midfielder Prokop did not want to criticize the 21-year-old.

In a similar vein, Klein said: "If you lose 1: 5, someone is mostly responsible for the defense, but it is not just a matter of a day, but it is self-critical and will analyze it every other player can simply learn something from us in some situations. "

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick as AC Milan began their Europa League campaign by thrashing Austria Vienna.

