FK Senica keen to sign Hans Nunoo Sarpei on permanent deal from VfB Stuttgart - Report

Slovakian side FK Senica are reported to been interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell at the club.

The 19-year-old joined FK Senica on a season long loan from German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart prior to the start of last season.

Sarpei went on to enjoy a hugely successful period with the side, making 20 appearances though they failed to maintain their top flight league status.

The OMS Arena outfit are aiming to bounce back to the top flight league for the first time of asking.

According to media reports, the club have earmarked Sarpei as one of the players to help fulfill their ambition by contacting Stuttgart about the availability of the player.

He joined the German Bundesliga side two seasons ago from Liberty Professionals.