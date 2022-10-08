Flashback: Andre Ayew scores delightful headed goal against Germany [VIDEO]

Ghana are preparing for their fourth World Cup appearance, with the tournament in Qatar starting in less than 45 days.

Black Stars made their World Cup debut in 2006, were in South Africa for the 2010 edition and nearly made history, and then failed to impress in Brazil in 2014.

The 2014 tournament is one that Ghanaians would rather forget because it was a complete disaster both on and off the field, but there is no denying that Andre Ayew was fantastic.

The Black Stars got off to a bad start, losing 2-1 to the United States in the group opener. In that game, Ayew combined brilliantly with Asamoah Gyan to score Ghana's consolation goal.

The loss put Black Stars in a precarious position, as they needed to win their second group game to stay in the competition. The opponent was none other than Germany.

Six minutes into the second half, Mario Gotze gave Germany the lead in Fortaleza. With elimination looming, Kwesi Appiah's men were forced to rise to the occasion, with Ayew scoring with a delightful headed goal.

Buoyed by Ayew's goal Black Stars took the lead when Asamoah Gyan fired firmly beyond the goalkeeper. Germany needed the experienced Miroslav Klose to rescue a point.

Ghana scored four goals in three games in Brazil, two of which were scored by Ayew.

Relive Ayew's goal, which is arguably one of his best Black Stars moments.