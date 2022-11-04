Focus on football and not lecture on morality – FIFA send letter to Ghana ahead of World Cup

The Ghana Football Association have received a letter from FIFA urging the Black Stars and other participating teams in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar to focus on the tournament and avoid lecturing on morality and dragging football "into every ideological or political battle that exists."

With 16 days until the start of the competition in Qatar, FIFA sent the letter to all 32 teams, including Ghana. The first World Cup to be held in the Middle East will begin on November 20.

The letter is from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura amid growing pressure on players to be activists around the tournament.

"Please, let's now focus on the football!" Infantino and Samoura wrote to the 32 teams.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."

FIFA writes to GFA Prez Kurt Okraku telling #BlackStars to focus on the #WorldCup2022 and not to meddle in 'ideological or political battles' as well as lectures about morality. Same sex marriage is illegal in 🇶🇦 Qatar which Western countries are keen on raising at the tourney. pic.twitter.com/hrMEgnYOTt — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) November 4, 2022

The group stage, which begins in less than three weeks, sees Ghana play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.