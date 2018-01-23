Focused Asamoah Gyan not worried by incessant criticisms from Kayserispor fans

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has revealed that despite admitting the disappointment in Kayserispor fans in his inability to score goals of late, he is not worried by their incessant criticisms.

The former Sunderland forward admits that it is the right of the fans to pour their frustrations when he is unable to score since it’s his job.

Blaming his recent goal-drought on his persistent injuries, Gyan assured the fans that he knows what he can do when he is fully fit, calling on the fans to remain calm.

“Definitely everyone will have their opinion. Some people may understand my situation and others will not. But there so many things involved in the game of football,” Gyan told Hot FM in Accra.

“Sometimes I get worried and disappointed not being able to execute my goal scoring mandate and this has been largely due to my recurrent injuries.

“I know what I can do when I’m 100% percent fit, so I’m not worried about what people say because I know what I can do when am on the field of play,” Gyan told Hot FM.

Gyan is yet to make a huge impact on the Kayseri side since joining due to his persistent injuries, managing just a goal in 6 games.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

