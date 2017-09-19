Football agent Oliver Arthur volunteers to pay the bills for maiden Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures

Agent Oliver Arthur has offered to bear the cost of the maiden Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures as a token to the late football administrator and agent who inspired him.

CAF president Dr Ahmad and other staunch football administrators on the continent and in the country will converge at the plush Tang Palace in Accra on Friday, 22 January, for the one-day programme.

''He [Sly Tetteh] was a motivation for me and always aspired to reach his heights in the Football Business,'' said Arthur who is agent for Afriyie Acqua (Torino), Richmond Boakye (Red Star Belgrade), Godfred Donsah (Bologna) just to mention a few.

''He was a big brother, a friend and a playmate. Even though, I didn't get the opportunity to work directly with him, his success in the business really gave me the strength to work harder in been the best in what I do.

''His Legacy indeed need to be celebrated, and this is my little contribution to say thanks for the good work you did and the inspiration it gives some of us to want to push to the highest level.''

Alhaji Ibrahim Tetteh, co-founder of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, died on 3 September 2011 while playing football with friends in Cape Coast.

He was one of the country's finest talent-spotter and sold players like Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Derek Boateng, John Paintsil just to mention a few.

Alhaji had set up academies in Togo and Kenya as he toured the contingent to scout for talents.

The Sly Tetteh Legacy Lectures is being organized by SportsLife, an amalgamated group of stakeholders in Ghana sports, who have expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for their massive support.

Asamoah Gyan's events company Jetlink and Continental Paints are supporting the programme.

