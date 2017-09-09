Football expert Kojo Addae-Mensah wants Harrison Afful named as next Black Stars captain rather than Andre Ayew

Chief Executive officer of DataBank Kojo Addae-Mensah has suggested that Asamoah Gyan should be made general captain of the Black Stars and Harrison Afful as substantive rather than Andre Ayew.

Many have opined that current Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan should make way for Andre Ayew to take up the captain's armband band as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career.

But Addae-Mensah, who is an ardent football fan believes the calls to retire the Kayserispor front man is premature, suggesting that he should be elevated to a general captain's role while claiming that Harrison Afful should assist him rather than Andre Ayew.

"Honestly, I think there's too much hullabaloo around the Ayews, whether we like it or not it's a fact because since 1992 there's always a controversy surrounding them therefore I would prefer someone neutral like Harrison Afful to take up the captainship to end this issue. That's not to say they [Ayews] are bad players but I think they are always mix up in something," says Addae-Mensah on Happy FM.

"Partey is another player who has shown some traits of leadership qualities, he's shown glimpses of it and I thought this guy could one day be a captain."

"Also, there is Atsu but only if he can stay fit. He can be a great captain as well.

When pressed upon to name his favourite player for the role between Partey and Atsu, Addae-Mensah said, "I will take Partey from what I've seen from afar."

