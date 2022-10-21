Footballer flashes manhood to distract opponent during match in Colombia

Supporters of a Colombian football club are calling for the punishment of a player who was seen flashing his penis in an apparent attempt to distract an opponent who was about to take a free kick.

The incident happened on Sunday during a match between Santa Fe and Jaguares de Córdoba in Colombia's first division, according to TMZ.

Geisson Perera, a defender for Santa Fe, was identified as the player who displayed his manhood.

And Perera is said to have committed the crime as a Jaguares de Córdoba player was about to take a free kick.

Perera's awkward act was apparently intended to prevent his opponent from scoring from the free kick.

Footage from the incident showed Perera exposing his manhood not long after the Jaguares de Córdoba player took the free kick.

One Colombian first division contest was marred by a particularly bizarre moment when Sante Fe defender Geisson Perera pulled down his pants to try and distract an opposition free-kick taker. (Josh O'Brien) pic.twitter.com/JsNCEi5UDT — Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ (@ManuelMenacho0) October 18, 2022

It is unclear whether Perera's actions contributed to his opponent missing the free kick.

However, Jaguares de Córdoba supporters were outraged by the incident and demanded that the 31-year-old Santa Fe defender be punished after the game. Others demanded that Perera be relieved of his responsibilities as a Santa Fe player.

Perera's bizarre act had no effect on the outcome of the game, as his team eventually lost. The defender received no punishment as a result of the incident.