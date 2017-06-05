Foreign-based players set to storm Black Stars camp from today

Eleven foreign-based players, who are yet to join the Black Stars camp ahead of Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Kuamsi, are expected to join the team from tonight.

Club commitments over the weekend meant that some of the players who were invited by new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah could not join the team when they started training last Wednesday in Accra.

With the weekend's matches over and the mandatory FIFA date for the release of players for international qualifiers kicking in most of the players are expected to join the camp by Monday night.

Those expected to arrive from tonight are Adam Kwarasey (Brondby), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) , Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Kingsley Sarfo (Sirius, Sweden), Godsway Donyoh (Nordjaelland, Denmark), Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), and Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland).

The number of the foreign-based players in the team grew over the weekend following the arrivals of captain Asamoah Gyan, Turkey-based John Boye, Germany-based Lumor Agbenyenu and midfielder Ebenezer Ofori of German side Stuttgart.

Coach Kwasi Appiah held his training sessions with the senior national team from Wednesday with sixteen players at the Accra Sports Stadium on the first day with the sessions ending on Saturday.

The session was Appiah’s first with the Black Stars ahead of his first competitive game, an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The foreign-based contingent of the team who participated in the sessions in Accra includes deputy Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Afriyie Acquah, Daniel Amartey, Frank Acheampong, Jordan Ayew, Rashid Sumaila, Yaw Yeboah and Thomas Agyapong.

The team is expected to fly to Kumasi on Monday morning to have adequate preparation at the venue of the game.

