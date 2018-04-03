Former Accra Lions star man Osman Bukari nets BRACE for Anderlecht U21 in Reserves play-offs

Promising prospect Osman Bukari scored a double for Anderlecht's U21 side in their 3-1 win over KRC Genk on Tuesday night in the Play-offs Reserves A.

The former Accra Lions FC talisman was at hand to give the Purple and Whites a 2-1 lead before the half-time whistle.

He came back strongly in the second half to get his personal second and the third for the club in the convincing win.

Bukari has nourished his reputation by scoring three goals in five matches as a winger.

The 18-year-old joined the club in February this year and has settled down too quickly to raise his stock as a huge potential.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)