Former Accra Lions striker Evans Etti nets brace to inspire Heilongjiang Ice City to victory in China

Published on: 06 November 2022
Ghanaian forward Evans Etti scored a brace to help Heilongjiang Ice City to victory against Nanjing City in the Chinese League One. 

The 21-year-old scored at either side of half time as Heilongjiang Ice City travelled to beat Najing and move to tenth on the league table.

Etti opened the scoring on the half hour mark with a brilliant strike before adding his second on 60 minutes to give Ice City a two goal lead.

The hosts pulled one back eight minutes later through Zhang Xinlin.

The former Accra Lions striker was named Man of the Match following his two-goal heroics.

Etti has been in blistering form in the Chinese First League, scoring his seventh and eights goals of the season last Friday.

The powerful forward is hoping to lead his club to the Chinese Super League, having joined them in 2021 following an outstanding campaign in Ghana's Division One League with Accra Lions.

He starred as the Lions gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

