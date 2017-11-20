Former Ajax Amsterdam star Anthony Obodai set to join Indian lower division side Real Kashmir

Former Ghana international Anthony Obodai has agreed to join Indian lower division side Real Kashmir.

Obodai, who played alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wesley Snijder at Ajax Amsterdam, wants to help out his friend David Robertson who is coach of the side.

In September, the football club caught the attention of former Ghana U17 star after Robertson posted a picture on Twitter of his team training, with Kashmir’s breathtaking scenery in the background.

''David told me about the side and I said ‘if you want my help to build the side, I will come’,'' Obodai posted on Facebook.

