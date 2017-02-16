Former Anderlecht star Odartey Lamptey linked with Eleven Wise Chief Executive role

Ex-Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey is being courted by Eleven Wise for the Chief Executive role at the club.

The second-tier side are seeking to bring in fresh faces as they mount a Premier league qualification challenge this season.

Multiple reports have suggested the Sekondi-based side are in talks with the former Anderlecht star over the vacant Chief Executive position.

If the 43-year-old accepts the position, he will be swapping the boots with suits having served as an assistant coach of the club in 2009.

