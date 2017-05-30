Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong still cherishes playing for Ghana

Sweden-based Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed that he still holds high in esteem the one cap he made for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Frimpong now plays for Eskilstuna and has been a nomadic footballer after leaving Arsenal and Fulham.

Despite the challenges he has been through-Frimpong claims playing for Ghana at a very tender age is one of the highs of a turbulent career.

“I ended up playing for the team that I love, the team that I support. For me that was even enough, just playing for Arsenal even if it was for one minute.

"I've played for my country [Ghana] so, for me, as a footballer, that's what you dream of, playing for the club you love and for your country.

