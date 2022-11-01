Former Arsenal star claims Gunners are not the same without Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has claimed the Gunners are not the same team with Thomas Partey out of the lineup following the midfielder’s excellent performance against Nottingham.

Arsenal put five past Nottingham at the Emirates to return to the top of the Premier League. Arsenal's fourth goal was scored by Partey, an amazing strike. The Ghanaian scored an almost exact copy of his North London derby in early October.

Partey's significance to the harmony of Arsenal's team has been clear for some time. He gives the backline that cover. However, he also gives Granit Xhaka and Odegaard the space they need to contribute higher on the field.

“I’ve just got to say this, Thomas Partey by the way,” he told The Highbury Squad. “Let me tell you something, without this guy, we are not the same team. Without this guy, we are not the same team. You talk about control of a game and incision pass, he was a surgeon yesterday. And to come up with that goal as well.”

It does appear that keeping Partey fit and available will be crucial to Arsenal's success this season. Of course, they continue to set the standard for the Premier League. Those who think they will now challenge for the title are becoming impossible to refute.