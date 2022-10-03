Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit wowed by Thomas Partey’s goal in north London derby

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit praised Thomas Partey's 'unbelievable' goal in the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

After just 20 minutes, the Ghana international scored with a superb first-time effort from the edge of the box.

Later in the first half, Harry Kane did manage to tie the game by scoring from the penalty spot, but that was the only encouraging sign for Antonio Conte's team.

Partey and others continued to control the action in midfield, and in the end, they deserved the victory and the three points.

While praising Partey's "quality" goal, Arsenal legend Petit, who played that position for the club at Highbury, made it clear that it is "impossible" for Spurs to give Partey so much room to shoot.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Petit. “You can’t leave freedom, especially at the front of your defence.

“They have quality players and enough quality players to score goals from long-range. It’s impossible to let him do that.”