GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit wowed Thomas Partey’s goal in north London derby

Published on: 03 October 2022
Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit wowed Thomas Partey’s goal in north London derby

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit praised Thomas Partey's 'unbelievable' goal in the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

After just 20 minutes, the Ghana international scored with a superb first-time effort from the edge of the box.

Later in the first half, Harry Kane did manage to tie the game by scoring from the penalty spot, but that was the only encouraging sign for Antonio Conte's team.

Partey and others continued to control the action in midfield, and in the end, they deserved the victory and the three points.

While praising Partey's "quality" goal, Arsenal legend Petit, who played that position for the club at Highbury, made it clear that it is "impossible" for Spurs to give Partey so much room to shoot.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Petit. “You can’t leave freedom, especially at the front of your defence.

“They have quality players and enough quality players to score goals from long-range. It’s impossible to let him do that.”

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more