Former Asante Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong linked with AshantiGold takeover

AshantiGold are set to announce two investors in a bid to improve the club's financial status.

According to reports, Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) boss Dr. K.K Sarpong and the bank roller of Division One League club Akyeken FC are the businessmen linked with Obuasi-based side.

AshGold have been facing serious financial challenges after the mines Anglo Gold Ashanti cut subvention to the club.

Last year, the club signed a partnership deal with international online betting company Betway.

