Former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum linked with Hearts of Oak job following Samuel Boadu’s departure

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is said to be among the top contenders for the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The position fell vacant after the club parted ways with coach Samuel Boadu on Tuesday, with the Phobians in search of a replacement before their CAF Confederation Cup campaign begins next month.

Ogum is currently focused on national team duties as the Black Galaxies' assistant coach following his surprise departure from Asante Kotoko in August.

Last season, he led Asante Kotoko to victory in the Ghana Premier League, dethroning Hearts of Oak, who finished 19 points behind the Porcupine Warriors.

Ogum is a favorite of Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe. Earlier this year, the former Ghana Football Association president said that Ogum should be considered for the Black Stars job when it became available after Milovan Rajevac was fired following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

"I will suggest that we give a local coach, in person of the trainer of Asante Kotoko Dr Prosper Ogum. I have studied that man carefully and he has brought a lot of life to Kotoko if we really want to get somewhere we should give that gentleman the power and I can tell you he will give us a team we can be surprised about," the respected football administrator said on GTV Sports Plus in February.

Hearts of Oak in their statement announcing the departure of Boadu said: “The club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for that new direction is now.”

“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories – which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

“In the interim, the coach of the U20 – Samuel Nii Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed,” they added.

Hearts of Oak are without a win this season after three games and will seek to bounce this weekend against Bibiani Gold Stars.