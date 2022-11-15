GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 November 2022
Former Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim wins first trophy with Al Hilal SC

Former Asante Kotoko Ibrahim Imoro has won his first silverware with Sudanese side Al Hilal SC after joining the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Al Hilal beat Ahli Khartoum in the final of the Sudanese Cup on Monday night to hand the left-back his maiden silverware at the club.

Imoro was named in the starting line-up for the game and played the entire game.

With both sides failing to find the back of the net at the of the regular time, the game then headed to a penalty shootout with Al Hilal emerging victorious.

Ahli Khartoum missed two of their five penalties while Al Hilal scored four to secure a 4-2 victory.

Imoro will look to add more trophies to his cabinet as the season unfolds with the league and other competitions also at hand.

