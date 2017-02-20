Former Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Sabato returns to the pitch after almost two years out

Former Asante Kotoko and former Wa All Stars defender Mohammed Sabato has won the long race to be fit after returning to the pitch to play for Nania FC in a low profile friendly on Saturday.

The former Ghana local Black Stars player picked up a career threatening injury two seasons ago but has fought his way back to full fitness and is in line to play in the division for Abedi Pele’s Nania FC.

Sabato, has played for some of the respected clubs in the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko and current Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars all among the team he has played for in the past.

His return to full fitness will boost his current employers Nania FC who are hoping to gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

