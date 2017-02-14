Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed optimistic about his chances with Anderlecht’s first team

Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed is hoping that his work with Anderlecht’s second team will give him the opportunity to break into the first team.

“Everything has been going on well here since I arrived, the people are good and they make me feel at home, I have already played my first goal,” he told Ghana Sports Newspaper in a chat from his base in Belgium.

“For now I am with the second team but I hope I make the first team soon. I believe when I work hard they will promote me.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)