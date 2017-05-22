Former Asante Kotoko guru Alhaji Lamini says Steve Polack is close to finding antidote to their ailing season

Former Board Member of Asante Kotoko Alhaji Abu Lamini says coach Steve Polack has identified some the problems of the club’s ailing season following their slim win over Proud United in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors progressed to the round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup after Baba Mahama’s 77th minute lone strike ended the second-tier side's participation in the competition at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Prior to the game, Asante Kotoko had recorded just a win in any of their last nine games in all competitions, which prompted management to appoint English gaffer Steve Polack to help extricate them from their poor campaign.

In an interview with Happy FM in the aftermath of the game, Alhaji Lamini intimated that the new coach is close to finding an antidote to their ailing season.

“From what I’ve seen, Steve Polack has identified some of the cause of our bad season and he’s working on it but he'll need our support to be successful, and I believe he can make a difference.”

