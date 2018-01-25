Former Asante Kotoko Operations Manager Ernest Owusu Ansah cites personal reasons for resignation

Ernest Owusu Ansah says the decision to quit Asante Kotoko Operations Manager were due to personal reasons.

He became the third person after Kotoko Express Editor Jerome Otchere and his deputy Bernard Nyankomago to leave the club at the end of the season.

Owusu Ansah, who is assistant head of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School, told Kumasi based Mercury FM:

''What issue? My work ethics will not lead me to have problems with [anyone]. I don't have any issue with any management member. Since they started pre-season I haven’t stepped my foot there. I was very busy and tired,'' he told Kumasi-based Mercury FM.

''Our Headmistress has died and she’s at the [mortuary]. I’m now running the school activities. What time will I get to go and follow Kotoko? So, my reason is personal.''

