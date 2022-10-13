Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe calls for unity at Hearts of Oak ahead of Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup clash against AS Real Bamako.

Bekoe has urged fans to rally behind the team as they attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit in Accra and advance to the next round of the competition.

"Hearts of Oak are fond of changing things every time but we have to ask ourselves does Hearts have that crop of players the likes of Amankwa Mireku, Adjah Tetteh and others are they having that quality materials up to now I know that Hearts playing home they have that record the record speaks for himself that they can turn things around," Bekoe said on Happy FM.

"But we should ask ourselves those days that they turn things around who were the kingpins of the management if things will be good for Hearts of Oak I think the whole family should come together and support the boys because there is no Hearts player anywhere that we will say we are going to bring him to strengthening the squad."

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium with a 4-0 result enough for Hearts of Oak to stage a memorable comeback.