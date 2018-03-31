Former Asante Kotoko striker Osei Carlos joins Kyrgyzstani side Dordoi Bishkek

Former Asante Kotoko forward Emmanuel Osei Carlos has expressed his readiness to leave a mark at his new side Dordoi Bishkek.

Osei joined the Kyrgyzstani top flight side as a free agent after terminating his contract with the Porcupine Warriors last year November.

During his unveiling, Osei expressed his desire to help the side achieve their aim in the domestic league as well as the champions league.

“Thanks God for this chance! The directors, the head coach, the management and the teammates warmly welcomed me. It is very pleasant to stay in such a beautiful country like Kyrgyzstan. I want to justify the expectations of the fans by my game and reach new heights with Dordoi,”Osei stated during his unveiling.

"I want to also help the club to make it big in the Asian Champions League which is one of the elite competitions in the world.”

Osei spent last season on loan at division one side Asokwa Deportivo after he was excluded from the Reds squad list for the 2016/17 season.

