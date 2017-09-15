Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Former AshGold defender Kadiri Mohammed plays full throttle in Austria Wien's defeat to AC Milan

Published on: 15 September 2017
Austria Wien's Kadiri Mohammed

Ghanaian defender Kadiri Mohammed can only console himself with playing 90 minutes against AC Milan as his team was outclassed in all departments against AC Milan.

The Ghanaian defender was given an opportunity to play against the likes of Andre Silver and Bonucci but it appears there are still a lot of bridges to cross for him.

Milan took the game by the scruff of the neck from the word go and did not give their opponents any breathing space.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu was the chief destroyer as he scored one and assisted two in the game.

 

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • menkaiimessor says:
    September 15, 2017 06:04 am
    Definitely trading is the answer to my financial needs. Been trading for a few months now and I'm earning well. If you are interested in learning how to trade, Google Superior Trading System.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations