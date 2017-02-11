Former AshGold defender Kadri Mohammed praises George Afriyie for career achievement

Former AshGold center back Kadri Mohammed has credited Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie for his career achievement as a footballer claiming he (George) has been very inspirational.

According to Kadri Mohammed, the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars who doubles as a director of Premier League side Liberty Professionals has been a great source of motivation to him since his playing days at AshGold.

"George Afriyie is one person I shall always be thankful to. He inspired me a lot and guided me to where I am today. He always motivated me," Kadri told Ghanasoccernet.com.

"I went through a lot of trying times at AshGold but he was always the for me. He told me to be focused and think about the future and this is how far it has brought me.

"At a point, I felt really frustrated at AshGold. I was not paid well and was treated as an outcast but George always called to motivate me," he added.

Kadri who was a member of the Black Stars during the 2017 AFCON qualifying campaign joined Austria Wien on a tree year deal after an excellent season at the Obuasi club.

He started 24 games for the Miners, scored a goal and won several man of the match awards in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League before moving outside the country.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

