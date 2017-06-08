Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Former AshGold midfielder Mubarak Wakaso laments clubs forms

Published on: 08 June 2017
Wakaso Mubarak

Ghana and former AshGold midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has revealed he is in pain due to the kind of form AshGold are having.

The Miners have struggled for form this season and there are genuine signs that they could be relegated this season.

“It is unfortunate AshGold is in a situation like this, a team like AshGold shouldn’t be at this position,” he spoke to Metro TV.

“It is a big Club and it will be sad to see them relegated, I have spoken to some of the management members and I will go and watch one of their League matches and then have a meeting with the Coaches and management.”

 

