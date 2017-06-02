Former AshGold number one Robert Dabuo releases disturbing picture of his recovery

Former AshGold number one goalkeeper Robert Dabuo has let out a picture of himself currently undergoing recovery to a knee injury that has threatened to end his career.

The former Ghana youth international has been sidelined for almost a year with a career threatening injury picked up at the tail end of last season.

“I am getting better day by day and happy to be on my way back to the field. It is so far going according to plan and hope to come back stronger than before.

“Not in a hurry to make a comeback to the field as I want to return completely fit and mentally stronger”, Robert Dabuo told Sports Crusader.

He is unlikely to play again this season.

