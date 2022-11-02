Former assistant coach Maxwell Konadu rallies support for Otto Addo and co

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has called for support for Otto Addo and his technical team members ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Konadu believes the Black Stars coach and his team must be trusted to make the right decisions to deliver desired results in Qatar.

Otto Addo has yet to announce his squad with less than three weeks until the start of the tournament, but Konadu has urged Ghanaians to be patient.

“We just have to be patient and leave this selection thing to the technical handlers. They are in charge now, and let’s support them and make sure they make the right decision.

“Whatever decision they take, we must support them because it is Ghana first and not any individual,” Konadu said in an interview during the “Walk with the Legends” initiative by the Ghana Football Association and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.

Black Stars squad for Qatar is expected to be released soon, as they face a difficult task in Group H, which includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.