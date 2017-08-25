Former Aston Villa ace tips Raphael Dwamena to become success in England

Former Aston Villa attacker Nii Odartey Lamptey has backed Raphael Dwamena to excel at English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old poacher is on the verge of sealing a £10 million move to the newly promoted Premier League side after the Seagulls confirmed to have reached agreement with the player.

The former Red Bull Salzburg hitman will officially be announced as Brighton player if he passes a routine medical and wins his work permit appeal at a hearing on Friday.

According to Lamptey, the left footed striker has all the needed attributes to become a success in the world's best league championship during an interview with Kasapa FM.

“He is a young player and I have watched him, he has eyes for goals and very composed."

“He is strong and I expect him to do well in England, I expect him to continue his performance and try to do what he was doing in Zurich."

“The English Premier League is a tough League and so he must be serious when he is on the pitch but I see him for greatness.”

He will become the sixth Ghanaian in the English Premier League this season after Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp.

