Former Bechem United midfielder Moro Salifu in advanced talks with AshantiGold

Former Bechem United midfielder Moro Salifu is close to sealing a deal with Ashanti Gold SC as negotiations are at an advanced stage, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

Salifu mutually parted ways with the Hunters after just a season.

He joined them from Medeama SC last year before the start of the 2016/2017 campaign.

The midfielder who can also play as a centre back is currently training with the Miners as he awaits to put pen to paper in coming days.

The 19-year-old made 15 appearances for Bechem United last term in the Ghana Premier League.

He managed to find the back of the net once in the process.

By Nuhu Adams

