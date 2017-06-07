Former Bechem United striker Francis Afriyie handed 3-year deal by Serbian side FK Vojvodina

Former Bechem United attacker Francis Afriyie has been handed a permanent deal by Serbian side FK Vojvodina following an excellent loan spell.

The budding talent will continue adding to his football experience at Vojvodina after agreeing a three-year deal.

Afriyie joined Vojvodina on a six-month loan deal at the end of last season, and made the most of the opportunities he got, convincing head coach Radoslav Batak that he deserves a place among the team players.

He will be part of the club’s project till 2020.

He was spotted by Vojvodina scouts who monitored Bechem’s success story in the MTN FA Cup last year.

Afriyie is also a musician and erformed at the MTN FA Cup awards last year.

