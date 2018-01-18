Former Berekum Chelsea goalie John Moosi joins Eleven Wonders

Former Berekum Chelsea captain John Moosi has joined Techiman Eleven Wonders on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Moosi was one of the key figures for Berekum Chelsea during last season's league campaign.

The agile custodian was reported to be heading to AshantiGold in the ongoing transfer window after his superlative performance for the Blues, where he helped them to a 8th place finish.

However, he has instead joined newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders on a two-year deal.

His vast experience in the league will be counted on during the season as the side bid to maintain their premier league status come the end of the campaign.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)