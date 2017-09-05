Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor insists under-fire coach Kwesi Appiah is competent

Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor has jumped to the defence of under-fire Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, insisting he's competent.

Appiah, 54, has been taken to the cleaners after his team drew 1-1 with Congo to put their 2018 World Cup campaign off balance.

The former Khartoum SC has bee accused of losing the dressing room after players and members of the backroom staff were seen issuing out multiple instructions on the touchline.

But former Black Queens coach Adjoa Bayor insists the former Kotoko defender is a good gaffer.

“I think Ghanaians must be patient with the Black Stars team, this happens in any team at a point in time but i’m hopeful things will change soon. Kwasi Appiah is a very good coach but just unlucky to find himself in this situation caused by our former coach Avram Grant," she is quoted by Sportsnetghana

“We must now strategize on how to bounce back strongly as a nation than to crucify members of the team."

