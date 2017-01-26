Former Black Stars coach Sellas Tetteh's wife is dead

Experienced Ghanaian coach Sellas Tetteh is mourning the death of his wife in Accra (today) Thursday.

Madam Evelyn Tetteh was pronounced dead at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she was on admission.

Tetteh chalked a piece of history when he guided Ghana to win the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009.

He has handled Rwanda and was recently in-charge of Sierra Leone.

Tetteh was Black Stars assistant coach at their debut FIFA World Cup finals in Germany 2006.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)