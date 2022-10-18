Former Black Stars forward Odartey Lamptey doubts Ghana's chances of making it out of Group H at the World Cup

Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey, is not confident the Black Stars can progress beyond the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana have been handed a tough group and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

With a little over a month to the global showpiece, the former Black Stars forward has doubt over the strength of the current Black Stars team.

“When I saw the group [Ghana was drawn in], personally I wasn’t happy,” he said in a yet-to-be-televised interview on Prime Take

“I would have preferred to be in a group that we have never played with them at the World Cup level before,” added the ex-Aston Villa player.

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against 2016 European champions Portugal before engaging South Korea and Uruguay.

“The reason is, football has grown in these countries. I look at Portugal now and they have improved massively since we last played them so playing them again for the second time at the World Cup will be a problem for us, likewise Uruguay,” continued Lamptey.

“We haven’t grown but I think we have materials that suggest we can grow.”