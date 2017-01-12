Former Chelsea coach Avram Grant heaps praise on Antonio Conte over side's impressive surge

Former Chelsea coach Avrm Grant has credited Antonio Conte for the side's impressive start to the season.

The Blues have been unstoppable this season with remarkable displays so far.

The London side are top of the table after an incredible 13 straight wins.

And Grant, who guided Chelsea to the finals of the 2008 Champions League, has heaped praise on the Italian.

“Conte has done a very good move, he came back to the system he has played all his life, because Chelsea started the season not so good,” Grant told Sport360.

“I think one of the strengths of big coaches is knowing when to change – when things aren’t going well.

“Chelsea are looking the best in the league at the moment.

“Conte is doing a very good job in Chelsea and it’s not easy with the same players as last year.

“Even though Chelsea have big players, the coach is very important and I think at the moment they are my first choice to win the Premier League.”

