Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant is 4th coach to resign after AFCON

Published on: 08 February 2017

Avram Grant is the fourth coach to resign after the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant, a former Chelsea coach, mutually parted ways with Ghana on Tuesday after leading the side to finish fourth-finished at the continental showpiece.

He joins  Michel Dussuyer (Ivory Coast), Henryk Kasperczak (Tunisia) and George Leekens (Algeria) who quit after losing out on the title.

Grant has been linked with the South African job.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations