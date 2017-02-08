Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant is 4th coach to resign after AFCON

Avram Grant is the fourth coach to resign after the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant, a former Chelsea coach, mutually parted ways with Ghana on Tuesday after leading the side to finish fourth-finished at the continental showpiece.

He joins Michel Dussuyer (Ivory Coast), Henryk Kasperczak (Tunisia) and George Leekens (Algeria) who quit after losing out on the title.

Grant has been linked with the South African job.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)