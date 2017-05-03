Former Chelsea star Michael Essien 'can't sleep, adapt' to Indonesia football

Michael Essien is struggling to adapt to Indonesian football , less than two-months after joining top flight side Persib Bandung amid reports the Ghanaian is not guaranteed to start in today's (Wednesday) game at Gresik United.

Bandung coach Djadjang Nurdjaman has revealed the Ghanaian alongside former Chelsea star Carlton Cole may require more time to cope due to the tough weather conditions.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder is enduring a nightmarish time as he struggles to sleep.

Essien sat out of Persib Bandung's first win of the Indonesia Liga One season over the weekend.

The Ghanaian who joined the ambitious side in March has not enjoyed the kind of start he would have preferred.

And coach Djadjang Nurdjaman has revealed both Essien and Cole may need time to adjust.

"They can't fully adapt to the weather and are struggling to sleep," Djadjang revealed in a media conference.

"That has an effect on the field and in training."

"We will take a look at all the players who played and all who didn't," said Djadjang.

"We are ready to rotate and to rest players whenever it is necessary."

Essien has started one game so far and scored as a second half substitute in the side's 2-2 draw at PS TNI.

