Former Chelsea youth skipper Pappoe joins Maldivian side New Radiant SC

Ghanaian-born former Chelsea youth captain Daniel has joined Maldivian side New Radiant SC for the upcoming season, the club has announced.

Pappoe, 23, signed a two year deal with the Maldivian giants with an option to renew after his contract expires in 2019.

The move which was facilitated by Youthage Strategic Organization, a soccer scouting agency, will provide the Ghanaian the needed platform to rejuvenate his career.

Pappoe played an integral part in Chelsea youth team from 2006 to 2013 and captained the team in 2010/2011 season.

He also won FA Youth Cup with Chelsea playing against the likes of Paul Pogba in the tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

