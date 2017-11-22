Former Deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin wants long tenure of office for Hon. Isaac Asiamah

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Joseph Yin has called on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give current Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah a long tunure of office to aid the development of the sector.

Ghana has, over the years, toyed with the Ministry of Youth and Sports with a record of 22 substantive and stop gap ministers since 2000.

The terrible Anne in which ministers are changed at the Sports Ministry has raised numerous concerns amongst the sporting public, a call Joseph Yamin supports.

“I will plead with the current government to give the Sports Ministers time to deliver. He should give them at least two years for us to see what they can do for the sector," Yamin pleaded on Happy FM.

“We need to give them enough time, so that we can assess them very well after their term of office.

“I have been in the ministry before and i can confirm that, lack of development at the ministry was based on how long the ministers stay in office.

“In my time we had some investors from Italy, who wanted to construct Astro Turf for us. I handled that issue and forwarded it to the Chief Director so that it would go to the normal procedures, but we didn’t stay there to ensure that policy went through.

“New set of ministers took over and they had a different vision, so that agenda died after we left,” he added.

The tough-talking Joseph Yamin believes that consistency at the Ministry is the only way the sector can see development and that the Presidency should keep the current Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah and his deputy Hon. Pius Hadzide for not less than 2 years.

