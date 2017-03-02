Former deputy sports minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah accused of 'masterminding' Kwesi Appiah's SACK as Ghana coach

Football administrator Kofi Manu has alleged that immediate past deputy sports minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah led the campaign for the dismissal Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars head coach.

Appiah was relieved off his post after the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil where Ghana had a calamitous campaign.

''Did you know that, our own Dormaa West MP contributed to the sacking of Kwesi Appiah? It’s time the truth be told,'' he told Sunyani based Space FM.

''The former government told the GFA president to sack Kwesi Appiah so that they [the government]will stop intruding into the affairs of the GFA but even after the exit of the former coach [Kwesi Appiah], the government did not give up on the GFA.''

