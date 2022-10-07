Former Dutch defender Keje Molenaar reveals where Mohammed Kudus should play for Ajax 

Former Ajax defender Keje Molenaar has advised Coach Alfred Schreuder on which position to play Mohammed Kudus

According to him, the Ghana star will operate properly in between Daley Blind and Dusan Tadic.

Ajax were hammered 6-1 by a fantastic Napoli team at the Johann Cryuff Arena in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Kudus scored his third goal in the competition to give Ajax the lead before Napoli started the demolishing.

Molenaar, explained that Kudus is not a striker and he should be moved to the midfield.

"I don't think Kudus is a striker, put him between Blind and Tadic. And put Davy Klaassen in it. He is always good for a goal", he told Het Parool.

"It also has to be different in midfield, says Molenaar.

"He would get Mohammed Kudus , who was in the striker and scored against Liverpool, AZ and Napoli, among others, a line back.

"My advice to Schreuder is therefore: restore the Tadic-Blind tandem on the left.That was always the strongest side, especially in possession of the ball. Ajax can no longer hold the ball in the front, while that was always the strength. left was so good, you could justify it, but he doesn't deliver either.", he added.

Mohammed Kudus has scored his first three starts in the UEFA Champions League for Ajax in the first round of the group stage.