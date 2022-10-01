Former England defender lauds Thomas Partey’s performance in north London derby

Former England defender Matthew Upson praised Thomas Partey's performance in the north London derby, naming the midfielder his man of the match as Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3-1.

After only 20 minutes, Arsenal's defensive brain in the middle of the park opened the scoring with a brilliant first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Later in the first half, Harry Kane equalized from the penalty spot, but that was the only bright spot for Antonio Conte's men.

Partey and others continued to dominate the midfield, and in the end, they deserved all three points as well as the bragging rights.

"He was man of the match for me," former Arsenal defender Upson told Stadium Astro.

"I thought he was excellent, obviously in terms of the goal contribution which is a big deal for a defensive midfield player.

"Today he was excellent involved in a lot of passing in the build-up, to me that’s a man of the match performance from a midfield player."

Arsenal fans gave Thomas Partey a standing ovation when he was replaced after 73 minutes.