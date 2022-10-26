Former England youth star Hudson-Odoi explains why he left Chelsea 

Callum Hudson-Odoi is delighted to be playing with a smile once more at loan club Bayer Leverkusen, after feeling forced to leave Chelsea.

After making just 11 Premier League starts under Thomas Tuchel last season, the 21-year-old joined Leverkusen in August for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Hudson-Odoi has already started eight Bundesliga and Champions League games for Leverkusen, primarily as a left-sided attacker.

"You're not a natural-born wing-back, are you?" Hudson-Odoi reflected on a conversation he held with Tuchel, who has since been replaced by Graham Potter.

"Definitely not! At times, it was okay. But sometimes in my head, I'm thinking, 'What am I doing, why am I in this position? I'm more defending than attacking'.

"No matter where I was playing, I was always trying to do my best and help the team – it's not always about myself. I never argued; I just got on with it," Hudson-Odoi said in an interview with The Athletic.

He added: "With so many great players in the team, you have to fight for your position and work your hardest," he said. "It was difficult but you have to get on with it and do what you can.

"My mindset was, 'I have to get out of there'. Not in a rude way, as in I don't like the club or I don't want to be at the club, I don't like the club. Nothing like that.

"But I needed to play football somewhere new. Start afresh. Try the best I can wherever I am. And then go back to Chelsea at the end of the loan."

Hudson-Odoi has yet to score in his 10 appearances for Leverkusen, though he has assisted one goal. Only Moussa Diaby (21) has created more chances than Hudson-Odoi (15).